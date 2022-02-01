Media groups go to court saying censorship orders would create a powerful incentive to silence reporting

The National Newspaper Association joined more than 20 news organizations in January in an appeal to the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court to undo a two-month-long prior restraint against the New York Times.

The Times has been prohibited from reporting on materials from a defamation case brought by Project Veritas, an activist nonprofit.

In an amicus brief filed by Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the media groups pointed out that the censorship order would create a powerful incentive to silence reporting through the filing of defamation cases.