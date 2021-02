Harold Jaeger, 1932-2020

Harold John Jaeger, former publisher of the Charles Mix County News in Geddes, South Dakota, from 1973 to 2003, died Dec. 19, 2020, at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. He was 88 years old.

Because of the COVID-19 risk to family and friends, there are no services planned at this time. A short memorial service will be uploaded to koehnbrosfuneralhome.com as soon as it is available.

Our condolences go out to the Jaeger family.