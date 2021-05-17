Georgia real estate broker has a hit with his 'paper within a paper' — nonmember page

It really is a great idea!

It’s the advertisement every merchant dreams of running — the ad that readers look forward to seeing every time it appears.

And it’s the brainchild of Roland Daniel, a savvy real estate broker in Georgia.

Roland took advantage of space offered to him at a great discount by brothers Buff and Vance Leavy of The Brunswick (Georgia) News and turned it into one of the most popular, best-read features appearing in the six-day daily. This idea has cemented Roland’s well-deserved reputation as an expert, not just in real estate, but in his market, the 20,000-population seaside community known as St. Simons Island, Georgia, where my wife and I are fortunate enough to have a part-time home.

The Brunswick News has long been blessed with an abundance of weekly inserts — so many inserts, in fact, that the Leavy brothers found a heavier-weight paper wrapper helped to keep the inserts together, ready to be inserted as a package each weekend.

The wrapper also offers a great blank slate for some increased advertising revenue, but it took someone thinking “outside the box” to turn that blank space into an innovative, lively feature. That’s how Roland describes his regular popular ads that have become a must-see for curious individuals all across the famed “Golden Isles” of Georgia.

“The original idea came from my brother, Vance,” says Buff, the fourth-generation member of the Leavy family to serve as News publisher. “We gave Roland a good deal on the space but he really took it and ran with it. He’s created something that attracts a lot of attention and people really enjoy reading it.”

Roland is part of large local business community and one thing he wanted was to find a way for his real estate business to be able to separate itself — stand out from the crowd, so to speak — in a market that offers, literally, hundreds of full and part-time real estate professionals, not to mention a number of long-established agencies.

The key is the content. If you think you can adapt this idea to work in your market, sign up for our next NNA webinar on Thursday, May 20 at 3 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. CT/ 1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. CT, featuring Roland Daniel talking about how he created this great idea.

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/great_idea_exchange_wrapper

Robert M. Williams Jr. is a longtime community newspaper publisher from Blackshear, Georgia. He was NNA president in 2013-14 and is now acting as NNA director of creative resources. He is available for consultation on how to create more revenue, help you deal with inevitable newspaper issues or be a sympathetic ear for NNA members looking for an experienced publisher to listen. Email him at robert@nna.org or call at (912) 281-5438 from 10 a.m -3 p.m. ET, Monday-Friday.