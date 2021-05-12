Celebrate the unofficial start of the summer grilling season
May 12, 2021
May is National Barbecue Month, Beef Month and Hamburger Month, all leading up to Memorial Day and Victoria Day weekends: the unofficial start of the summer grilling season! To help newspapers honor the season, Metro Creative Graphics has launched a full collection.
As many consumers remain more comfortable spending time in the safety of their homes and enjoying their own outdoor living spaces, turn up the heat on your coverage of this topic using resources from your MCC libraries. You’ll also find a wealth of ways to meet the needs of reopening restaurants and bars, as research predictions from IBISWorld estimate the market size of the burger restaurants industry will increase 17 percent in 2021.
- National Barbecue Month - Did you know 68% of U.S. adults and 72% of Canadian adults own an outdoor grill? Find more valuable facts from this infographic design.
- Special Section Kits - Grill-time cover designs, recipe pages, promotional ads and more
- Ready-Made Recipes & Articles - Copyright-free features that can also incorporate native advertising
- National Hamburger Month - Fresh ads, images and headings for restaurants and markets
- Grocery Coverage - Ad layouts and images to serve meat markets and grocery stores…and grill retailers!
See the full collection here.