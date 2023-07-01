Cecile Wehrman has been hired as NDNA’s new executive director

On June 14, the North Dakota Newspaper Association (NDNA) Board of Directors excitedly announced new leadership of the association.

"We're excited to have Cecile on board as our new executive director,” Cole Short, publisher of the Hillsboro Banner and president of NDNA's Board of Directors, said. “Cecile brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the position after leading two of our state's top weekly papers. We're happy to have her on board and expect great things during her tenure."

The board extended the offer to Wehrman last week. A transition will be underway through June 30, when Interim Executive Director Beth Helfrich prepares to conclude her service.

“Cecile has the knowledge, skill, and vision to lead the association in challenging times while recognizing the changing needs of the members,” said Helfrich. “Her passion and enthusiasm for the industry are most apparent through the positive partnerships established with the papers, other medias and business communities throughout the state.”

Wehrman is the owner of Journal Publishing, which publishes The Journal, Crosby and the Tioga Tribune. She has been with the company since 1999 as news editor and purchased the papers from Steve Andrist in 2012. Among the many state and national awards Journal Publishing has brought home over the years, The Journal was named “Best of the Dakotas” in the largely weekly division at last month’s NDNA convention. The Tioga Tribune has taken first in general excellence in its division the past two years.

Wehrman is well acquainted with NDNA, having served multiple terms as a board member since 2006. She served a term as board president in 2015.

Last year, Wehrman spearheaded the Kid Scoop News project in western North Dakota, a program which will enter a second year of service to schools in the fall, with hopes of expanding statewide.

“I appreciate the trust the board has placed in me to lead our association,” Wehrman said. “NDNA has been a huge part of my own professional development, so I know firsthand the positive impact it has — not only on our industry, but on the individuals working at member newspapers.”