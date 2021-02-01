Brokers report 2020 transactions

Transactions reported by industry brokers. See the list of brokers here.

ARKANSAS

PINE BLUFF — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Pine Bluff Commercial to WEHCO Newspapers Inc. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

CALIFORNIA

LONG BEACH — The Economides family sold the Long Beach Business Journal to Pacific Community Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented the Economides family in the transaction.

SAN FRANCISCO — Black Press LTD sold the San Francisco Examiner and its affiliated publications, including SF Weekly, to Clint Reilly Communications. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Black Press in the transaction.

SANTA MARIA — Lee Enterprises sold the Santa Maria Times and the Hanford (California) Sentinel, along with eight companion weekly publications, to Santa Maria News Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Lee Enterprises in the transaction.

SANTA ROSA — Sonoma County Gazette in Sonoma County, California, sold to Sonoma Media. Ken Amundson of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the seller, Vesta Publishing LLC.

COLORADO

EVERGREEN — Landmark Communications sold their seven Colorado weekly newspapers and companion websites to Colorado Community Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Landmark Communications in the transaction.

GREELEY — Swift Communications Inc. sold the Greeley Tribune to MediaNews Group. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

ILLINOIS

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Advocate Twice Weekly in Illinois sold to Centralia Publishing Ltd. Dennis DeRossett of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the seller, Centralia Publishing LLC.

INDIANA

CLINTON — The Carey family sold The Daily Clintonian to Don L. Hurd, Hoosier Media Inc. Cribb, Greene & Cope represented the seller.

JASPER — The Rumbach family sold the Jasper Herald to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented the Rumbach family in the transaction.

MADISON — The Garber family sold the Madison Courier to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented the Garber family in the transaction.

IOWA

HARLAN — The Mores family sold Harlan Newspapers to Louie Mullen of Blackbird LLC. Cribb, Greene & Cope represented the seller.

LOUISIANA

LAKE CHARLES — Shearman Company LLC sold the assets of the American Press in Lake Charles and Southwest Daily News in Sulphur to Carpenter Newsmedia, an affiliate of Boone Newspapers. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Shearman Company in the transaction.

MINNESOTA

CANNON FALLS — The Cannon Falls Beacon/Cannon Shopper in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, sold to O’Rourke Media Group. Julie Bergman of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the seller, Cannon Falls Beacon Inc.

HUTCHINSON — Red Wing Publishing Company sold the assets of Big Fish Publishing, which operates 11 community newspapers, a digital marketing agency and two commercial printing facilities, to MediaNews Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Red Wing Publishing Company in the transaction.

RED WING — Forum Communications sold the Red Wing Republican Eagle to O’Rourke Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Forum Communications in the transaction.

SPRING VALLEY — Bluff Country Newspaper Group in Spring Valley, Minnesota, sold to Fillmore County Journal. Julie Bergman of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the seller, Phillips Publishing Company.

MISSOURI

MEXICO — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Mexico Ledger to Westplex Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

SAVANNAH — The Savannah Reporter, based in Savannah, Missouri, sold to the Rosenauers. Dennis DeRossett of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the seller, Touchdown Publications.

NEW YORK

NEW YORK — City & State New York based in New York, New York, sold to GMEG-Government Executive Media Group. James McDonald of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the seller, City & State NY LLC.

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH WILKESBORO — The Hubbard family sold The Wilkes Journal-Patriot to Paxton Media Group. Cribb, Greene & Cope represented the seller.

NORTH DAKOTA

LINTON — The Emmons County Record & Prairie Pioneer in Linton, North Dakota, sold to Mobridge Publishing LLC. Julie Bergman of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the sellers, Emmons County Publishing and Heartland Publishing.

OHIO

CARROLLTON — The Free Press Standard, based in Carrollton, Ohio, sold to AloNovus Corp. Ken Blum of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the seller, Schloss Media, Inc.

FINDLAY — The Heminger family sold Findlay Publishing Company, Findlay and Fostoria, Ohio, to Ogden Newspapers. Cribb, Greene & Cope represented the seller.

OREGON

COOS BAY — Lee Enterprises sold the Coos Bay World, the Western World in Bandon and the Umpqua Post in Reedsport to Country Media Inc. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Lee Enterprises in the transaction.

PENNSYLVANIA

INDIANA — The Donnelly family sold The Daily Indiana Gazette to Sample News Group. Cribb, Greene & Cope represented the seller.

PITTSBURGH — NEXTpittsburgh, based in Pittsburgh, sold to Benbow Ventures. James McDonald, Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the buyer, John Rhoades.

TEXAS

BEEVILLE — Beeville Publishing, based in Beeville, Texas, sold to McElvy Media. Gary Borders of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the sellers, Beeville Publishing.

FORT WORTH — Scott 360, based in Fort Worth, Texas, sold to Arkansas Business Publishing Group. James McDonald of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the sellers, Scott Publishing LLC.

WASHINGTON

CENTRALIA — Lafromboise Communications sold the Centralia Chronicle to CT Publishing. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Lafromboise Communications in the transaction.

WISCONSIN

HUDSON — Forum Communications sold the Hudson Star-Observer to O’Rourke Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Forum Communications in the transaction.