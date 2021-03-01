Bob Heffner, former Chronotype editor, dies at 89

Robert “Bob” Heffner, who worked more than three decades for The Chronotype of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, died Saturday, Jan. 23, in Rice Lake. He was 89.

Heffner was born Feb. 16, 1931, in the rural Barron County town of Dallas, Wisconsin. The son of Willard and Margaret (Balog) Heffner, he grew up on the family farm and graduated in 1949 from Barron High School.

He began his career in newspapers while in high school, working as a printer’s devil and later a printer and pressman at the Barron (Wisconsin) News-Shield. Heffner remained at the News-Shield until 1951, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

On Dec. 27, 1952, Heffner married Kathryn “Kate” Becker in Columbia Heights, Minnesota. Together they had eight children, 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Following his time in the Navy, Bob and Kate Heffner returned to Barron in 1955, and he worked another three years for the News-Shield. In 1958, Heffner left for a two-year stint with a newspaper in Beldenville, Wisconsin.

Heffner took a job as a reporter for The Chronotype in 1960 and remained with the newspaper until his retirement in 1993. During his 33 years there, he held a number of roles, including sports editor, news editor and editor. He also served as assistant to the publisher.

Funeral services will be held on a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake.