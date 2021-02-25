America’s Elections: What we learned from 2020 and how we can improve them

Constitution Day, Thursday, March 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Join the interview and ask questions.

Speaker: Benjamin L. Ginsberg, CNN Contributor and nationally-recognized expert on election laws

Guest Editor Robert M. Williams Jr., NNA Director of Creative Resources, Blackshear, Georgia

Ginsberg is former counsel to the Republican National Committee, where he played a central role in the Florida hanging-chad challenges in November 2000. He served as counsel to the Bush-Cheney campaign in 2000 and 2004. Recently retired from the law firm Jones Day, he has been a sought-after speaker on election reforms. He was appointed by President Obama to co-chair the Presidential Commission on Election Administration, a yearlong investigation into voting problems. Its 2014 report, "The American Voting Experience: Report and Recommendations of the Presidential Commission on Election Administration," laid out recommendations for voting reform. In 2020, he has been quoted as saying there was no widespread proof of election fraud.

Williams will explore with Ginsberg his views on mail voting, election fraud, voter suppression and other hot-button conversations from the 2020 elections.